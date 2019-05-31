Audio-Reader
Audio Information Service for blind, visually impaired and print-disabled individuals
Audio Description of Broadway Shows Launches this Weekend at Starlight Theatre!

Friday, May 31, 2019

Audio-Reader is excited to offer accessible live theatre experiences this Summer at Kansas City's Starlight Theatre.

The 2019 Summer Broadway series at Starlight includes productions of The Wizard of Oz, Cats, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Hello Dolly, Rock of Ages and more.

Trained Audio-Reader volunteers will be on site with live audio description, so that visually-impaired patrons can catch all the action via radio headsets distributed before the show. This service is offered free of charge to Audio-Reader subscribers.

For tickets, call the Starlight Box Office at (816) 363-7827. Be sure and let them know you will be making use of audio description, with Audio-Reader. 

For more information on audio description click here: https://reader.ku.edu/audio-description

Starlight Theatre 2019 Broadway Series



