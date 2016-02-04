Audio-Reader and Theatre Lawrence Have Teamed Up

Audio-Reader is thrilled to partner with Theatre Lawrence and offer Audio Description to visually-impaired patrons of Theatre Lawrence shows. Audio Description may be accessed by picking up a headset at the Theatre Lawrence box office.

The Kansas Audio-Reader Network provides trained Audio Describers for live theater events in Kansas City and Lawrence.



Visually impaired patrons check out a free pair of headphones on the way into the theater, and the Audio Describer broadcasts directly to the headphones. Before the show, the program is read and theater layout (including aisles, bathrooms, and exits) is described. During the performance, the describer will explain onstage actions.



In adition to Theatre Lawrnece, Audio Description is available for the following shows:



Merchant of Venice

at the Polsky Theatre,

Johnson County Community College

March 29, 2pm



Starlight Theater

And, these shows will be described during the 2015 season:

Million Dollar Quartet: May 23

Camelot, June 13

Annie, June 20

Pippin, July 4

Cinderella, July 11

Mary Poppins, TBD

Cirque Eloize iD, September 12

