Audio-Reader expands telephone service to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI — The Audio-Reader Network, an audio information service for people who have difficulty reading standard print, is now reading the Springfield News Leader for subscribers to its Lions Telephone Reader service. In addition, ads for Cash Saver Cost Plus, Price Cutter and Harter House grocery stores are available.

These publications are recorded daily by volunteers in Springfield and can be accessed by qualified users via their home telephone. Service is free and can be obtained by filling out an application online or by calling 800-772-8898.

The Audio-Reader Network is a regional service that fosters independence by providing access to information and the arts for people who have difficulty reading standard print due to vision loss, physical or learning disability, mobility challenges, and age. For more information about our services or volunteering, visit www.reader.ku.edu.