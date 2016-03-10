Audio-Reader in the News

KUJH-TV News: Audio-Reader helps local student

The Kansas Audio-Reader program was named "Academic Partner of the Year" from WellSpring MTTI for helping a local blind student. WellSpring MTTI is a natural health and wellness school in Lawrence.

NBC Nightly News: Seeing-eye radio

"Volunteers at New Jersey's Electronic Information and Education Service radio broadcast make sure the pleasure of the morning paper isn't lost to those who are unable to read it themselves. NBC's Pete Williams reports."

Watch the video here: http://www.nbcnews.com/video/nightly-news/28200929#28200929

Channel 6 News: Audio-Reader link KU, Detroit youths

Channel 6 news ran a story about how Audio-Reader has helped Detroit youths