Audio-Reader wins multiple awards at International Conference

LAWRENCE — Kansas Audio-Reader was recently honored with six awards in excellence at the 2019 International Association of Audio Information Services (IAAIS). This year’s conference, held in Phoenix, recognized Audio-Reader in six categories:

Program Award:

Magazines for the Adult Hour

Hosted by Melinda Kearney and Tom Kearney

Producers Nick Carswell and Joe Penrod

Audio Engineer Joe Penrod

Narrative Reading Award:

"Beauty Will Save the World"

Read by Camille Olcese

Producer Nick Carswell

Audio Engineer Nick Carswell and Joe Penrod

Thematic Production Award:

Springfield Regional News Promo

Voiced by Jen Nigro

Producer and Audio Engineer Nick Carswell

Non-Reading Entertainment Award:

New Year’s in History

Researched and hosted by Carl Graves

Producer and Audio Engineer Nick Carswell

Public Affairs Award for Volunteer Excellence:

Carl Graves

Graves was nominated due to his outstanding commitment as a volunteer and his ongoing dedication to Audio-Reader. A $250 contribution was made to Audio-Reader by IAAIS on behalf of the Volunteer Excellence award recipient.

In addition to the program awards, the C. Stanley Potter Lifetime Achievement Award winner was Lori Kesinger, Audio-Reader’s outreach coordinator/listener liaison. The Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest award bestowed by IAAIS and brings a new level of distinction and visibility to leaders in the audio information industry. It honors individuals for the exemplary quality of their work in furthering the mission of IAAIS and their contribution to the field of information access. This award is presented to those who have demonstrated a deep commitment to innovative initiatives that not only empower audio information services but also advance the industry and ultimately benefit people who need access to information in audio format. Through the stories of these leaders, IAAIS will be inspired to further our commitment to advance the mission of information access and individual independence in the world.

The nomination, by former IAAIS President David Noble of Voice Corps in Ohio, described Kesinger's commitment and dedication throughout her career.

“Working outside of the spotlight, she ensures that new services are introduced to the main body of the membership. Her deep industry knowledge of where to turn coupled with her complete lack of selfish ambition make her the quintessential ambassador to new members and new staffers at current members. Lori’s efforts have always gone above and beyond,” he said.

The Audio-Reader Network is a reading and information service for blind, visually impaired and print-disabled individuals in Kansas and western Missouri. Volunteers read daily newspapers, magazines and best-selling books on the air and on the internet, 24 hours a day, and Audio-Reader offers automated newspaper readings by telephone. Services are offered free of charge to anyone in our listening area who is unable to read normal printed material.

The Audio-Reader Network fosters independence by providing access to information and the arts for people who have difficulty reading standard print due to vision loss, physical or learning disability, mobility challenges and age.