Audio-Reader's 10th Annual Golf Tournament Most Successful Yet

LAWRENCE — After weeks of heavy rain, Kansas Audio-Reader lucked out with beautiful spring weather for the 10th Annual Golf Classic, one of the organization's key fundraisers. It was the most successful tournament yet, grossing more than $33,000. Erin O'Neil, women's golf coach at the University of Kansas, chaired the tournament committee and played a round of “Beat the Coach” with players throughout the day.

Mary Chappell, an Audio-Reader listener and former director of KU Recreation Services, was the featured guest speaker. She talked about her love of sports and how after losing her sight in a water skiing accident, she’s remained an active sports enthusiast with help from Audio-Reader.

The 2019 winning teams were determined by a scorecard playoff:

First flight, first place: Kent Beisner, Kyle Beisner, Bob Kerr and Mark Praeger

First flight, second place: Kansas Commercial Real Estate, Mark Rezac and friends

Second flight, first place: Fred DeVictor, Jim Lynch, John Potter and Jim Thompson

Second flight, second place: Mike Corcoran, Pat Maxon, Keith Smith and Randy Wilson

“We are so grateful for our tournament committee members Erin O’Neil, Randy Austin, Bud Jacobs, Pete Knutson, Jim Moore and Mark Praeger, as well as all of our sponsors, donors, golfers and volunteers for making this such a successful event,” Audio Reader Director Dan Skinner said. “After our recent budget cuts from the university, support for our fundraisers and from the community is more important than ever.”

The tournament was presented by McDaniel Knutson Financial Partners.

All proceeds from the tournament go directly toward Audio Reader’s mission to foster independence by providing access to information and the arts for people who have difficulty reading standard print due to vision loss, physical or learning disability, mobility challenges and age.

Photo: First Flight, First Place team: Kent Beisner, Kyle Beisner, Bob Kerr and Dr. Mark Praeger, pictured with Erin O’Neil and Mary Chappell.