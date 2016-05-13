Audio-Reader
Radio for the blind and print-disabled
Audio-Reader announces dates for described theater performances

Friday, May 13, 2016

LAWRENCE — Audio-Reader is partnering with two area theaters to provide live audio descriptions for their upcoming seasons. Audio description enhances performances for people with vision loss and disabilities that affect comprehension by providing descriptions of sets, costumes, action, gestures and facial expressions as they happen. Audience members access description from the comfort of their own seats, using small receivers provided by our volunteers upon arrival. The following performances will have audio description:

Starlight Theatre: 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Missouri

  • “Once”: Saturday, May 21, 2016
  • “Matilda, The Musical”: Saturday, May 28, 2016
  • “The Bridges of Madison County”: Saturday, June 18, 2016
  • “Bullets Over Broadway”: Saturday, July 2, 2016
  • “Beauty and the Beast”: Saturday, July 16, 2016
  • “If/Then”: Saturday, July 30, 2016
  • “A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder”: Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016
  • “The Rat Pack is Back”: Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016

Lawrence Community Theatre: 4660 Bauer Farm Drive, Lawrence

  • “Guys and Dolls”: Saturday, June 18, 2016
  • “A Chorus Line”: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016
  • “Peter Pan”: Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016
  • “The Last Romance”: Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017
  • “Church Basement Ladies”: Saturday, March 11, 2017
  • “Noises Off”: Saturday, April 29, 2017
  • “The Music Man”: Saturday, June 17, 2017
  • “Rocky Horror Picture Show”: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2017

Tickets are available through the Starlight Theatre and Theatre Lawrence box offices. Ticketholders can request Audio Description for additional dates and venues through our website at http://reader.ku.edu/audio-description or by calling (785) 864-4604.

In addition to Audio Description, Audio-Reader provides recordings of newspapers, books and magazines to people in Kansas and parts of Missouri who are blind or have other visual or physical impairments that prevent them from reading standard print. For more information about the service call (785) 864-4600 or 1-800-772-8898. You can also visit the Audio-Reader website at www.reader.ku.edu

Updated on: 05/13/2016

