Audio-Reader Network, Dole Institute of Politics win accessibility award

LAWRENCE— The American Council of the Blind and its Audio Description Project have awarded the Audio-Reader Network and Dole Institute of Politics a 2016 Audio Description Achievement Award. The organizations, which partnered to provide audio description for patrons visiting the exhibition “Celebrating Opportunity for People with Disabilities: 70 Years of Dole Leadership,” won in the Museums, Visual Arts and Visitor Centers category. The award is for individuals and organizations who have made outstanding contributions to the establishment or continued development of significant audio description programs. It will be presented July 5 during the Audio Description Project Conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Dole Institute exhibition opened July 26, 2015, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act and former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole’s commitment to equal access. It remains on display for public viewing until July 10. Audio description created by Audio-Reader volunteer Doug Washburn and Coordinator of Volunteers Jennifer Nigro is available via QR codes attached to the exhibition, as well as on the Dole Institute of Politics’ website.

“This exhibit is unique, because visitors who are unable to see or read standard print can still experience the visual elements,” Nigro said. “No one should have to give up attending arts and culture events because they lose their sight. We’re pleased to partner with the Dole Institute of Politics to make accessibility a priority.”

“As we prepared this exhibit, it was important to us to follow the spirit of Senator Dole’s own legacy of disability advocacy, making the content as accessible as possible for all,” said Audrey Coleman, assistant director and senior archivist at the Dole Institute. “We look forward to working with Audio-Reader in the future to make audio description a core component of our exhibits program.”

In addition to audio description of theater and other cultural events and displays, Audio-Reader provides recordings of newspapers, books and magazines to people in Kansas and parts of Missouri who are blind or have other visual or physical impairments that prevent them from reading normal printed materials. For more information about the service call 785-864-4600 or 1-800-772-8898. You can also visit the Audio-Reader website at http://reader.ku.edu.

The Dole Institute of Politics is dedicated to promoting political and civic participation as well as civil discourse in a bipartisan, philosophically balanced manner. It is located on KU’s West Campus and also houses the Dole Archive and Special Collections. Through its robust public programming, congressional archive and museum, the Dole Institute strives to celebrate public serve and the legacy of former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole. More information on all programs, as well as ongoing additions to the schedule, can be found at www.doleinstitute.org.