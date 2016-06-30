Audio-Reader Network wins international awards

LAWRENCE — The IAAIS, the International Association of Audio Information Services, presented its annual program awards honoring excellence in audio production for listeners who are unable to read standard print due to a visual, physical or learning impairment. Awards were presented at the annual conference at the Westin Forrestal Hotel in Princeton, New Jersey.

The Audio-Reader Network, based in Lawrence took home two awards:

In Drama and Dramatic Reading:

“An Ornaments Reflection,” written and voiced by Audio-Reader volunteers Jack Wilson, Harlan Roedel, Jane Tedder, Jennifer Nigro, Peggy Sampson, Tom Van Fleet, Charles Decedue, Lisa Werner, Goodwin Garfield, Edith Bond, Bonny Fugett, Carol Munchoff and Steve Smith, produced by Jack Wilson, edited by Chuck Smith.

In On Location:

“Deck the Halls: Festival of Trees,” audio description by Audio-Reader volunteer Charles Decedue, written, voiced and produced by Jennifer Nigro, edited by Chuck Smith.

“Since 1977, the IAAIS has encouraged excellence in programming and leadership among our members. The IAAIS Program of the Year awardees represent the best work done by audio information services throughout the world in the past year, and we are proud of their accomplishments,” said Marjorie Moore, IAAIS president.

Audio-Reader is a member of the International Association of Audio Information Services, which encourages and supports the establishment and maintenance of audio information services that provide access to printed information for individuals who cannot read conventional print because of blindness or any other visual, physical or learning disability. For more information about Audio-Reader, call (785) 864-4600 or 1-800-772-8898. You can also visit the Audio-Reader website at http://reader.ku.edu.