Cherry Picked - Audio-Reader now accepting donations of vinyl records, CDs and audio equipment for annual benefit sale

LAWRENCE — Anyone with vinyl records, CDs, gently-used audio equipment or musical instruments gathering dust in their homes is encouraged to consider donating them to the KU Audio-Reader Network, a local nonprofit that serves the blind, visually impaired and print-disabled.

Donated goods will be featured in Audio-Reader’s annual benefit sale, For Your EARS Only, which will take place Sept. 8 and 9 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. The event is attended by hundreds of music lovers from surrounding areas, and the most popular items are rock and roll records and vintage or modern stereo equipment.

Proceeds from For Your EARS Only help Audio-Reader provide free reading and information services for people who are unable to read the printed word.

Donations can be brought to Audio-Reader, 1120 W. 11th St. on the University of Kansas campus, or to Sound Innovations, 1501 W. 6th St. In Topeka, donations can be brought to Sunflower School Supplies, located in the Fairlawn Shopping Center at 2139 S.W. Fairlawn Plaza Drive. Beginning July 1, folks in the Kansas City area can bring their donations to KCUR, 4825 Troost, Suite 202, during normal business hours.

For more information about donating items to For Your EARS Only, call 785-864-4600 or visit the Audio-Reader website at www.reader.ku.edu.

The Audio-Reader Network, a public service of the University of Kansas, is a free reading and information service for anyone who cannot read conventional print because of blindness or any other visual, physical or learning disability.