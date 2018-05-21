Cherry Picked - Audio-Reader receives awards for outstanding programming, volunteerism

LAWRENCE — Volunteers and staff from the University of Kansas Audio-Reader Network were recognized for outstanding programming and volunteerism during the annual conference of the International Association of Audio Information services earlier this month in Broomfield, Colorado.

Lori Tesdahl, of Lawrence, was recognized for excellence in volunteering. A volunteer since 2008, she reads KU Alumni and Taste of Home magazines and fills in regularly on other projects throughout the year. But each summer, she adds a multitude of hours to her workload by sorting, organizing and preparing as many as 9,000 donated vinyl record albums for Audio-Reader’s annual For Your EARS Only sale.

“Under Lori’s leadership the sale has grown each year and now grosses over $30,000 for Audio-Reader. We are grateful for all that Lori continues to do to not only increase Audio-Reader’s awareness throughout the region but to also help bring in crucial operating funds for our organization,” said Assistant Development Director Meredith Johanning.

In addition, Audio-Reader brought home three Program of the Year Awards:

Mary Ann Saunders, Lawrence, a volunteer since 2001, won in the Consumer Information category for her Mail Order Catalogs program.

Carl Graves, Lawrence, a volunteer since 1997, and Program Manager Nick Carswell won in the Non-Reading Entertainment category for their program, Christmastime in History.

Kim Morrow, Overland Park, a volunteer since 1992, along with Director Dan Skinner and Program Manager Nick Carswell, won an honorable mention in the Thematic Production category for their creation of a promotional spot for Audio-Reader’s annual HEA-R fundraising campaign.

The Audio-Reader Network fosters independence by providing access to information and the arts for people who have difficulty reading standard print due to vision loss, physical or learning disability, mobility challenges and age.