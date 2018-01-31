Cherry Picked - Audio-Reader receives more than $15,000 from Rice Foundation

LAWRENCE — The University of Kansas Audio-Reader Network, a reading and information service for individuals who are blind, visually impaired and print-disabled, has received a $15,440 grant from the Ethel and Raymond Rice Foundation. The grant will help fund Braille Program Guides, several newspaper subscriptions, and outreach and awareness materials, including production for a video about the organization.

The Rice Foundation’s generosity will help Audio-Reader reach new listeners, caregivers and service providers in 2018. The most effective way to spread the word about Audio-Reader’s services is through outreach by attending various health and senior fairs and community events across Kansas and Missouri. Attendance at these events allows Audio-Reader to continue to grow and provide services to thousands of individuals in need of information and connection to their community. Additionally, funds will be used to produce a video about Audio-Reader’s services that will be used to raise awareness about the organization.

“There are so many individuals who can benefit from Audio-Reader’s services, but many do not realize that a service like ours exists and can help keep them connected with their community,” said Dan Skinner, Audio-Reader’s executive director. “Funds for outreach materials will help us address this issue. The Braille Program Guide and newspaper subscriptions are important and necessary tools for our listeners. We are grateful for the Ethel and Raymond Rice Foundation for its continued support in serving individuals who are blind and visually impaired.”

Broadcasting 24 hours a day, seven days a week from the University of Kansas campus, Audio-Reader provides free readings of newspapers, books and magazines to thousands of listeners in Kansas, Missouri and beyond. Listeners access the Audio-Reader broadcast via radio, phone and the internet. For more information about Audio-Reader, visit reader.ku.edu or call 785-864-4600.

Photo: Audio-Reader listener Travis Smith speaks to volunteers at annual volunteer appreciation banquet. Credit: Maria Brenny.