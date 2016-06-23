Audio-Reader seeks music donations for benefit sale

LAWRENCE — Anyone with vinyl records, CDs, gently used audio equipment or musical instruments gathering dust in their homes is encouraged to consider donating them to the University of Kansas Audio-Reader Network, a local nonprofit that serves the blind, visually impaired and print-disabled.

Donated goods will be featured in Audio-Reader’s annual benefit sale, For Your EARS Only, which will take place on Sept. 9-10 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. The event is attended by hundreds of music lovers from surrounding areas, and the most popular items are rock & roll records and vintage or modern stereo equipment.

Proceeds from For Your EARS Only help Audio-Reader provide free reading and information services for those who cannot read for themselves.

Donations can be brought to Audio-Reader, located at 1120 W. 11th St. on the KU campus, or to Sound Innovations, 1501 W. Sixth St. Beginning July 1, Kansas City area residents can bring their donations to KCUR during normal business hours.

For more information about donating items to For Your Ears Only, call 785-864-4600 or visit the Audio-Reader website.

The Audio-Reader Network, a public service of the University of Kansas, is a free reading and information service for anyone who cannot read conventional print because of blindness or any other visual, physical or learning disability.