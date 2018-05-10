Cherry Picked - Beatles music featured at Audio-Reader benefit concert

LAWRENCE — “Come Together” to support Kansas Audio-Reader at a concert Saturday, May 12, at the Lawrence Art Center.

“An Evening With the Music of The Beatles Unplugged,” presented by Signal to Noise, will feature a group of all-star Kansas City and Lawrence area musicians. Artists include Pat Tomek from the Rainmakers, solo artists Darrell Lea and Michael Paull, Paul Lemon from Potters Field, Mike Penner from Broken Arrows, Nate Holt from Asterales and Maria the Mexican. The opening act is the Volker Brothers, Erik Voeks and David George.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the show will start around 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale online at $20 for adults, $15 for students and $10 for children.

Proceeds will benefit the Audio-Reader Network, a public service of the University of Kansas that provides free reading and information services for anyone who cannot read conventional print because of blindness or any other visual, physical or learning disability.