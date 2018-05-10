Audio-Reader
Radio for the blind and print-disabled
  • Home
  • Cherry Picked - Beatles music featured at Audio-Reader benefit concert

Beatles music featured at Audio-Reader benefit concert

Thursday, May 10, 2018

LAWRENCE — “Come Together” to support Kansas Audio-Reader at a concert Saturday, May 12, at the Lawrence Art Center.

“An Evening With the Music of The Beatles Unplugged,” presented by Signal to Noise, will feature a group of all-star Kansas City and Lawrence area musicians. Artists include Pat Tomek from the Rainmakers, solo artists Darrell Lea and Michael Paull, Paul Lemon from Potters Field, Mike Penner from Broken Arrows, Nate Holt from Asterales and Maria the Mexican. The opening act is the Volker Brothers, Erik Voeks and David George.  

Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the show will start around 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale online at $20 for adults, $15 for students and $10 for children.

Proceeds will benefit the Audio-Reader Network, a public service of the University of Kansas that provides free reading and information services for anyone who cannot read conventional print because of blindness or any other visual, physical or learning disability. 

Updated on: 05/10/2018

Now Playing

Follow Audio-Reader
face booktwitteryou tubenews letterpodcasts

Follow Audio-Reader on Facebook

 
 

Follow Audio Reader on Twitter

Follow @KUAudioReader

Subscribe to Audio-Reader on YouTube

 
 

Sign up for the Audio-Reader Newsletters

You can now listen to our programs in Podcast format! Click here for more info.

Upcoming Events
Why KU
Apply »
One of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities
44 nationally ranked graduate programs.
—U.S. News & World Report
Top 50 nationwide for size of library collection.
—ALA
23rd nationwide for service to veterans —"Best for Vets," Military Times
Far Above

Give to KU »

KU Today