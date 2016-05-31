Coach teams up with Audio-Reader for 7th annual Golf Classic

LAWRENCE — Erin O’Neil, the University of Kansas women’s golf head coach, will chair the Audio-Reader’s seventh-annual Golf Classic, which will take place Monday, June 6, at the Eagle Bend Golf Course.

O’Neil has been coaching at KU for 12 years, leading her team to 11 career team wins with 68 top-10 finishes, 41 of those in the top five, and 10 individual champions. During her stint, KU has had 12 student-athletes named NGCA Academic All-Americans and 22 Academic All-Big 12 honorees. O’Neil’s energy and enthusiasm, which helped her coach her team to the NCAA Championship last year, has invigorated the Audio-Reader golf planning committee.

Businesses and individuals interested in sponsoring or playing in the tournament should contact Meredith Johanning at: 785-864-4634 or mjohanning@ku.edu. For more information about Audio-Reader, visit reader.ku.edu or call (785) 864-4600.

Offered as a public service by KU, Audio-Reader is a reading and information service for blind and print-disabled individuals throughout Kansas and western Missouri. The Kansas Audio-Reader Network exists to provide print-disabled citizens with access to the printed word and other information via closed-circuit radio and telephone reader broadcasts, internet, special requests and audio-description of live theatre. Services are provided free of charge to enable print-disabled persons the opportunity to live their lives with the greatest possible personal independence.