Audio-Reader
Radio for the blind and print-disabled
  • Home
  • Cherry Picked - Dodgeball tournament to benefit Kansas Audio-Reader
Announcement:

The Not-In-The-Face Dodge Ball Tournament is this Sunday, February 12th at 1pm. Learn more and sign up to compete.

Dodgeball tournament to benefit Kansas Audio-Reader

Tuesday, February 07, 2017

LAWRENCE — If you love dodgeball, then you don’t want to miss Not in the Face, an inaugural tournament benefiting the Audio-Reader Network.

Sponsored by Delta Upsilon fraternity and Delta Gamma sorority, the event will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday,  Feb. 12, at Ambler Student Recreation Fitness Center. Teams of 6-10 players can register at reader.ku.edu or by contacting Audio-Reader at 785-864-4600. The cost is $10 per player and includes a T-shirt. Prizes will be given to the first- and second-place teams as well as for Best Team Costume. Students can earn service hours by participating in this event.

Proceeds from the tournament help Audio-Reader provide free reading and information services to individuals across Kansas, Missouri and beyond who cannot read the printed word.

The Audio-Reader Network, a public service of the University of Kansas, is a free reading and information service for anyone who cannot read conventional print because of blindness or any other visual, physical or learning disability. 

Updated on: 02/07/2017

Now Playing

Follow Audio-Reader
face booktwitteryou tubenews letterpodcasts

Follow Audio-Reader on Facebook

 
 

Follow Audio Reader on Twitter

Follow @KUAudioReader

Subscribe to Audio-Reader on YouTube

 
 

Sign up for the Audio-Reader Newsletters

Podcasts coming soon! Stay tuned...

Upcoming Events
Why KU
Apply »
One of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities
Nearly $290 million in financial aid annually
44 nationally ranked graduate programs.
—U.S. News & World Report
Top 50 nationwide for size of library collection.
—ALA
23rd nationwide for service to veterans —"Best for Vets," Military Times
Far Above

Give to KU »

KU Today