Dodgeball tournament to benefit Kansas Audio-Reader

LAWRENCE — If you love dodgeball, then you don’t want to miss Not in the Face, an inaugural tournament benefiting the Audio-Reader Network.

Sponsored by Delta Upsilon fraternity and Delta Gamma sorority, the event will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Ambler Student Recreation Fitness Center. Teams of 6-10 players can register at reader.ku.edu or by contacting Audio-Reader at 785-864-4600. The cost is $10 per player and includes a T-shirt. Prizes will be given to the first- and second-place teams as well as for Best Team Costume. Students can earn service hours by participating in this event.

Proceeds from the tournament help Audio-Reader provide free reading and information services to individuals across Kansas, Missouri and beyond who cannot read the printed word.

The Audio-Reader Network, a public service of the University of Kansas, is a free reading and information service for anyone who cannot read conventional print because of blindness or any other visual, physical or learning disability.