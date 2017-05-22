Audio-Reader
Radio for the blind and print-disabled
  • Home
  • Cherry Picked - Erin O’Neil teams up with Audio-Reader for 8th Annual Golf Classic

Erin O’Neil teams up with Audio-Reader for 8th Annual Golf Classic

Monday, May 22, 2017

LAWRENCE — KU Women’s Golf Coach Erin O’Neil is teaming up with Audio-Reader to chair the nonprofit organization’s 8th Annual Golf Classic, which will take place Monday, June 5, at the Eagle Bend Golf Course in Lawrence.

O’Neil has been coaching at KU for 13 seasons.This spring, three of her team members finished in the top 5 at the Big 12 Championship, and freshman Yitsen Chou finished in the top 10. O'Neil's commitment to golf, both with her team and with Audio-Reader’s event, has invigorated the Audio-Reader golf planning committee. 

“Audio-Reader is once again delighted to have Coach Erin O’Neil and KU Women’s Golf join the staff and volunteers at our annual golf tournament,” said Randy Austin, the chair of Audio-Reader’s development committee. “Coach and her entire team believe strongly in the mission of Audio-Reader and their help and participation is invaluable. Go Hawks!”

Businesses and individuals interested in sponsoring or playing in the tournament should contact Beth McKenzie at: 785-864-5336 or bethmckenzie@ku.edu. For more information about Audio-Reader, visit reader.ku.edu or call (785) 864-4600. 

Offered as a public service by the University of Kansas, Audio-Reader is a reading and information service for blind and print-disabled individuals throughout Kansas and western Missouri. The Kansas Audio-Reader Network exists to provide print-disabled citizens with access to the printed word and other information via closed-circuit radio and telephone reader broadcasts, internet, special requests and audio-description of live theater. Services are provided free of charge to enable print-disabled persons the opportunity to live their lives with the greatest possible personal independence.

Updated on: 05/22/2017

Now Playing

Follow Audio-Reader
face booktwitteryou tubenews letterpodcasts

Follow Audio-Reader on Facebook

 
 

Follow Audio Reader on Twitter

Follow @KUAudioReader

Subscribe to Audio-Reader on YouTube

 
 

Sign up for the Audio-Reader Newsletters

Podcasts coming soon! Stay tuned...

Upcoming Events
Why KU
Apply »
One of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities
Nearly $290 million in financial aid annually
44 nationally ranked graduate programs.
—U.S. News & World Report
Top 50 nationwide for size of library collection.
—ALA
23rd nationwide for service to veterans —"Best for Vets," Military Times
Far Above

Give to KU »

KU Today