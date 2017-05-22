Erin O’Neil teams up with Audio-Reader for 8th Annual Golf Classic

LAWRENCE — KU Women’s Golf Coach Erin O’Neil is teaming up with Audio-Reader to chair the nonprofit organization’s 8th Annual Golf Classic, which will take place Monday, June 5, at the Eagle Bend Golf Course in Lawrence.

O’Neil has been coaching at KU for 13 seasons.This spring, three of her team members finished in the top 5 at the Big 12 Championship, and freshman Yitsen Chou finished in the top 10. O'Neil's commitment to golf, both with her team and with Audio-Reader’s event, has invigorated the Audio-Reader golf planning committee.

“Audio-Reader is once again delighted to have Coach Erin O’Neil and KU Women’s Golf join the staff and volunteers at our annual golf tournament,” said Randy Austin, the chair of Audio-Reader’s development committee. “Coach and her entire team believe strongly in the mission of Audio-Reader and their help and participation is invaluable. Go Hawks!”

Businesses and individuals interested in sponsoring or playing in the tournament should contact Beth McKenzie at: 785-864-5336 or bethmckenzie@ku.edu. For more information about Audio-Reader, visit reader.ku.edu or call (785) 864-4600.

Offered as a public service by the University of Kansas, Audio-Reader is a reading and information service for blind and print-disabled individuals throughout Kansas and western Missouri. The Kansas Audio-Reader Network exists to provide print-disabled citizens with access to the printed word and other information via closed-circuit radio and telephone reader broadcasts, internet, special requests and audio-description of live theater. Services are provided free of charge to enable print-disabled persons the opportunity to live their lives with the greatest possible personal independence.