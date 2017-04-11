KC, Lawrence musicians will perform Beatles music for Audio-Reader benefit

LAWRENCE — “Come Together” to support Kansas Audio-Reader at a concert Friday, April 14, at Liberty Hall.

The “All You Need is Love” Music of the Beatles benefit concert will feature a local group of all-star Kansas City and Lawrence area musicians. Artists include Pat Tomek from The Rainmakers, solo artist Darrell Lea, Dave Tanner from Liverpool, Paul Lemon from Potters Field, Mike Penner from Broken Arrows, Todd Grantham of The Quivers and special guest Fast Johnny Ricker.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show will start around 8 p.m. “Your Ticket to Ride” tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, available at Liberty Hall, 644 Massachusetts St., or online at http://libertyhall.net/events

Proceeds will benefit the Audio-Reader Network, a public service of the University of Kansas that provides free reading and information services for anyone who cannot read conventional print because of blindness or any other visual, physical or learning disability.