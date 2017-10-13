Cherry Picked - Registration opens for Audio-Reader volunteer opportunity

LAWRENCE — Audio Description Training, presented by the Audio-Reader Network, will take place Nov. 11-12. Jennifer Nigro, the coordinator for Audio-Reader’s audio description and volunteer programs, will lead this year’s two-day session in the art of audio description. Registration is required and can be completed at www.reader.ku.edu/descriptiontraining.

Audio description makes the visual elements of theater, television, movies and visual art forms accessible for people who are blind, have low vision or who are otherwise visually impaired. In theater and movies, audio describers use concise, descriptive language to convey information about sets, costumes, body language and sight gags, slipping it in between portions of dialogue or songs. In museums, audio description enhances the experience of visual artworks beyond the generally provided interpretative materials.

“Audio Description can make the difference not only in enjoyment of a performance but also in the understanding of it. The describers excel at making live performances truly enjoyable. It's a tremendous service,” said Nancy Johnson, an audio description user.

Session one will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Audio-Reader Network, 1120 W. 11th St. Session two will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Audio-Reader site and the Spencer Museum of Art, 1301 Mississippi St.

For more information, including registration fees, visit www.reader.ku.edu/descriptiontraining.