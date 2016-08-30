Sale of vinyl records, audio equipment, CDs to benefit KU Audio-Reader Network

LAWRENCE — If you love music, collect vinyl records or simply need to update your stereo system with quality equipment for a good price, then stop by Audio-Reader’s annual benefit sale, For Your Ears Only. The 14th annual event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 9 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2120 Harper St., Building No. 21. Thousands of vinyl records and CDs, along with vintage and modern audio equipment, will be sold for below-market prices.

Friday night’s festivities include free food donated by local businesses, cool prizes and first pick on an amazing array of vinyl, CDs, audio equipment and musical instruments. Advance tickets are available for $7 at Audio-Reader, 1120 W. 11th St. They are $10 the night of the event. Admission is free Saturday with many items reduced in price later in the day.

This year Lawrence, Topeka and K.C. residents donated their beloved instruments, LP collections and gently used vintage and modern audio equipment to the sale.

Six thousand CDs and DVDs, more than 7,000 vinyl albums, more than 300 pieces of audio equipment, including more than 40 turntables, and several interesting instruments including guitars, keyboards, a cello and violins have been donated.

This year’s audio highlights include a very nice Pioneer SX-750 and an excellent Pioneer SX-9000. Nearly 85 collectible vintage electronic units from Kenwood, Marantz, Phase Linear, Pioneer, Yamaha, Sony, Mitsubishi, Sanyo and Denon that look as good as they sound. More than 80 sets of speakers from Boston Acoustics, Denon, Fisher, Klipsch, Eosone, Polk, Martin Logan, Bose, B&O and several AR-2 series speakers from Acoustic Research are available as well. For vintage stereo fans, there is a very nice KLH Model 20 compact system.

Proceeds from the sale benefit Audio-Reader’s listeners, the blind, visually impaired and print-disabled. Funds help provide free reading and information services for those who cannot read the printed word. More information about the event can be found online.

The Audio-Reader Network, a public service of KU, is a free reading and information service for anyone who cannot read conventional print because of blindness or any other visual, physical or learning disability. More information is available at reader.ku.edu or by calling (800) 772-8898.