Cherry Picked - For Your Ears Only sale of vinyl records, audio equipment, CDs to benefit KU Audio-Reader Network

LAWRENCE — If you love music, collect vinyl records or simply need to update your stereo system with quality equipment for a good price, then stop by the KU Audio-Reader Network's annual benefit sale, For Your Ears Only. The 15th annual event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, 2120 Harper St., Building No. 21. Thousands of vinyl records and CDs, along with vintage and modern audio equipment, will be sold for below-market prices.

Friday night’s festivities include free food donated by local businesses, cool prizes and first pick on an amazing array of vinyl, CDs, audio equipment and musical instruments. Advance tickets are available for $7 at Audio-Reader, 1120 W. 11th St. They are $10 the night of the event. Admission is free Saturday, with many items reduced after noon. New for 2017, the sale will take place in all of Building No. 21 in order to accommodate the amount of items available for this year. Entry to the sale will still be through the south doors of the building.

This year, Lawrence, Topeka and Kansas City residents donated their beloved instruments, LP collections and gently used vintage and modern audio equipment to the sale.

Eight thousand CDs and DVDs, more than 8,000 vinyl albums, more than 300 pieces of audio equipment, including more than 40 turntables. Among the donated instruments are several guitars, a full, nearly new Pearl drum set complete with throne, cymbals and sticks; keyboard; saxophone; and an accordion.

This year’s audio highlights include a very nice Marantz 2270 receiver, an excellent Pioneer SX-9000, several Sansui receivers and high power integrated amplifiers by Sony, Pioneer and Kenwood. Nearly 85 additional vintage electronic units from Kenwood, Marantz, Phase Linear, Pioneer, Yamaha, Sony, Mitsubishi, Sanyo and Denon that look as good as they sound are available as well. More than 80 sets of speakers from JBL, Norelco, Boston Acoustics, Denon, Fisher, Klipsch, Polk, Bose, B&O and Acoustic Research are also for sale. For vintage stereo fans, there is a very nice KLH Model 20 compact system, a fancy furniture console and plenty of high-quality tuners, preamps, CD/DVD players and even several Laser Disc players.

Proceeds from the sale benefit Audio-Reader’s listeners, the blind, visually impaired and print-disabled. Funds help provide free reading and information services for those who cannot read the printed word. More information about the event can be found at https://reader.ku.edu/your-ears-only-fyeo-sale.

The Audio-Reader Network, a public service of the University of Kansas, is a free reading and information service for anyone who cannot read conventional print because of blindness or any other visual, physical or learning disability. More information is available at reader.ku.edu or by calling (800) 772-8898.