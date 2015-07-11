Audio-Reader
Radio for the blind and print-disabled
  • Home
  • July 11th-15th has been designated as National Disability Voter Registration Week

July 11th-15th has been designated as National Disability Voter Registration Week

Friday, July 8, 2016

The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) is coordinating a national effort to make the DISABILITY VOTE more influential. As part of this Campaign, July 11th-15th has been designated as National Disability Voter Registration Week in advance of the November election. REV UP stands for Register! Educate! Vote! Use your Power! Use this link to register to vote in your state. https://register2.rockthevote.com/registrants/map/?partner=34861



Now Playing

Follow Audio-Reader
face booktwitteryou tubenews letterpodcasts

Follow Audio-Reader on Facebook

 
 

Follow Audio Reader on Twitter

Follow @KUAudioReader

Subscribe to Audio-Reader on YouTube

 
 

Sign up for the Audio-Reader Newsletters

Podcasts coming soon! Stay tuned...

Upcoming Events
Why KU
Apply »
One of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities
Nearly $290 million in financial aid annually
44 nationally ranked graduate programs.
—U.S. News & World Report
Top 50 nationwide for size of library collection.
—ALA
23rd nationwide for service to veterans —"Best for Vets," Military Times
Far Above

Give to KU »

KU Today