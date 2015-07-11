July 11th-15th has been designated as National Disability Voter Registration Week
The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) is coordinating a national effort to make the DISABILITY VOTE more influential. As part of this Campaign, July 11th-15th has been designated as National Disability Voter Registration Week in advance of the November election. REV UP stands for Register! Educate! Vote! Use your Power! Use this link to register to vote in your state. https://register2.rockthevote.com/registrants/map/?partner=34861