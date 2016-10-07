Registration opens for audio description training

LAWRENCE — Kansas Audio-Reader and the Spencer Museum of Art are teaming up to offer an audio description workshop for anyone interested in becoming trained to describe theater, film, museum exhibits and other visual presentations for people with vision loss and other disabilities. Joel Snyder, director of Audio Description Associates, will work with participants in a three-day training series Nov. 18-20. Registration for the workshop is required and now open at www.reader.ku.edu/description-training.

“This training is an important first step in the museum’s plans to increase accessibility of its facility and programs as well as enhance the experience of all visitors,” said Kristina Walker, director of education at the Spencer Museum.

Participation in these trainings is free through the support of the Ethel and Raymond Rice Foundation. By completing workshop sessions, participants will be eligible to volunteer for Audio-Reader as theater and film describers and for the Spencer as museum describers.

“No one should have to give up the arts due to vision loss. Audio description allows anyone access,” said Jennifer Nigro, coordinator of volunteers for Audio-Reader.

Details for the three workshop sessions:

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 18, Malott Room, Kansas Union

“The Visual Made Verbal: Learning the Art of Audio Description”

This session consists of an overview of audio description concepts relating to all forms of visual art, including observation techniques, decision-making, editing and word choice. Participants will leave with an in-depth understanding of audio description and be well on the way to become trained describers. Training can be completed by attending one or both of the sessions listed below or by contacting Audio-Reader or Spencer Museum staff to learn about future sessions.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 19, Lawrence Public Library

“The Visual Made Verbal: Practicum in Theater and Film Description”

Those wanting to attain training in description of live theater and film should attend this session in addition to Friday’s overview session. Snyder will present examples of audio description in use today and coach attendees through the finer points of scripting and describing. Those who attend this session along with the Friday session will be trained as a theater/film describer and eligible to volunteer through Audio-Reader.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 20, Spencer Museum of Art

“The Visual Made Verbal: Practicum in Museum Description”

Learn how to describe the visual elements of art from within the Spencer Museum galleries. Snyder will work with attendees to create descriptions of several works of art in the museum’s collection. Those who attend this session along with the Friday session will be trained as a museum describer and eligible to volunteer through the Spencer Museum.