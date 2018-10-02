Audio-Reader
Radio for the blind and print-disabled
Announcement:

Audio-Reader received an update regarding changes in funding from the University. Click here for more info

For Your Ears Only sale vital to Audio-Reader’s future

Monday, October 1, 2018

This year, the sale is more vital than usual for Audio-Reader, which provides audio recordings of daily newspapers, magazines and best-sellers to the visually impaired. In August, the University of Kansas announced it is phasing out direct funding to Audio-Reader over the coming three years, and eventually will stop its $330,000 in annual support for the program.

Read the full article here: http://www2.ljworld.com/news/ku/2018/sep/13/for-your-ears-only-sale-vita...



