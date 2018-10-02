For Your Ears Only sale vital to Audio-Reader’s future
This year, the sale is more vital than usual for Audio-Reader, which provides audio recordings of daily newspapers, magazines and best-sellers to the visually impaired. In August, the University of Kansas announced it is phasing out direct funding to Audio-Reader over the coming three years, and eventually will stop its $330,000 in annual support for the program.
